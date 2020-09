Birth Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Punjab CM to stage dharna on this day!!!

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will stage a dharna against the controversial farm bills at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. State affairs in-charge, Harish Rawat, all state Congress MPs, and MLAs are also participating in this protest. This will be Amarinder Singh’s first protest against the farm bills. Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress general secretary Rawat will also be visiting Punjab for the first time since taking charge of state affairs. They were expected to pay floral tributes to Bhagat Singh at his memorial at Khatkar Kalan on the occasion.

Punjab cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh visited the memorial on Sunday to oversee arrangements. The SBS Nagar district administration also held review meetings to discuss the CM’s itinerary. The Congress was on the verge of a long-term agitation against the Central government over the farm bills from Bhagat Singh’s village, with more plans expected to be announced by the CM to compel the Centre to withdraw its legislation. It was an alliance for the personal benefits as SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal failed to protect the farmers’ rights.