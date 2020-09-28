Couple commits suicide as married son elopes with girl

A couple had committed suicide as their married son eloped with a girl. The incident is reported from Masuriya area of Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Vishnudutt aged 48 and his wife 45-year-old Manju Devi allegedly ended their lives by hanging themselves at their residence. As per reports, they ended their life as their younger son eloped with a girl of their own ‘gotra’.

As per police, the trauma caused by their son’s elopement and a sense of social stigma should have lead the couple to end their lives.