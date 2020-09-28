COVID-19 Live Updates: Covid cases sees a fall to 4000 today…

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid 19 has been confirmed for 4538 people in the state today. 3997 people were infected due to contact. The source of the infection in 249 people is not clear. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a press conference after the Covid review meeting that 20 deaths have been confirmed today.

There are currently 57879 patients in treatment in the state. Of these, 67 are health workers. 36,027 samples were tested in 24 hours. 3347 people became ill. So far, 1,79,922 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the state. At present, there are 57879 active cases, he said. So far we have been ahead in examining the scientific criteria for determining the rate of disease transmission. It has now been shaken. Statistics show that the number of patients doubles every 20 days.

The Indian average is 5852. The mortality rate is much lower than the national average. The national average is 1.6 per cent while in Kerala it is only 0.4 per cent. This is the result of better care and facilities. The number of deaths is proportional to the increase in the number of patients. Mortality can only be reduced by reducing the spread of the disease. The CM said that strict measures will be taken to reduce the spread of the disease.