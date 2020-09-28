Covid-19 Updates: 918 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 626 new coronavirus cases , along with 918 recoveries and 1 death was reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

76,888 additional Covid-19 tests were also carried out in the country. Thus the total tests so far done in UAE has reached at 9.5 million .

Thus the total number of Covid-19 cases in UAE has climbed to 92,095. While the overall recoveries reached at 81,462. Death toll rises to 413.