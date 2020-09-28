Forex Market: Indian rupee remains rises against UAE dirham, US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has rised against the US dollar. As per the market experts, the weakening of US dollar and positive opening of Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee 3 paise lower at 73.64 , then gained ground to touch 73.55 against the US dollar, rising 6 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the Indian rupee gained by 28 paise to settle at 73.61 per US dollar . UAE dirham is at 20.09 against the Indian rupee.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.16% to 94.48.