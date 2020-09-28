Fuel prices for the month of October announced

Fuel price for the month of the October has been announced. The fuel price for the month of October has been announced in UAE by the national oil company. The fuel prices will remain unchanged.
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh1.91 per litre, Special 95 petrol will cost Dh1.80 per litre, while E-Plus will cost Dh1.72 a litre. Diesel will cost Dh2.06 a litre.
October fuel prices have been released by the UAE Fuel Price Committee.#ADNOCDistribution pic.twitter.com/zzkU3N3H5T
— ADNOC Distribution (@ADNOCdist) September 28, 2020
