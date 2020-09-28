“Game of Thrones” actor Hafthor Bjornsson blessed with a baby boy!! See pics

LOS ANGELES: “Game of Thrones” actor Hafthor Bjornsson and his wife Kelsey Henson have become parents to their first child together. The actor, who played Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane in the fantasy series, shared a very detailed breakdown on Instagram of the day their son was born, starting with the moment his wife told him her waters had broken at 6 am. Revealing that Kelsey gave birth in a birthing pool, Hafthor said she ‘did amazing’ and ‘was in complete control of her mind and body’. ‘I am completely in awe of how strong she is, and so proud of her for everything she did to prepare herself throughout her pregnancy. It cannot be put into words how proud I am and how I feel about this experience,’ he wrote.

The couple has picked a name for the baby and has chosen to keep it a secret for now, but Haftor added they ‘cannot wait to share it with you all soon’. He also added a string of pictures taken moments after their son arrived, with he and Kelsey gazing at him while she sat in the birthing pool.