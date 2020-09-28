Gorilla in Madrid zoo attacked a female Zookeeper!!!

Spain:- A gorilla mauled a 46-year-old zookeeper in the Spanish capital Madrid, leaving her in serious condition with two broken arms and chest and head injuries. The woman was carrying out routine cleaning and morning feeding tasks when she was attacked by Malabo, a 29-year-old male gorilla, in an interior enclosure.

Nota Informativa: Ante el suceso ocurrido esta mañana con una cuidadora de gorilas del Zoo de Madrid, compartimos la nota oficial y nuestro deseo de una pronta recuperación para esta trabajadora. Más información: https://t.co/zj9rA6vJdK pic.twitter.com/g4doDDqiM2 — zoo madrid (@zoomadrid) September 27, 2020

“The zoo team managed to separate the animal from her and later, a veterinary team anesthetized it with a tranquilizer dart,” the zoo association said. Police and the zoo said they were investigating how the gorilla was able to enter the enclosure, which is protected with a triple door. The woman has 19 years of experience working at the zoo, was stabilized at the scene before being rushed to the hospital where she is in serious condition. The zoo said Malabo was raised by keepers since birth and is normally “close to his caregivers”.