Legendary singer turns 91; Happy birthday Lata Mangeshkar

PATNA: As our legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar turns 91, India’s most accomplished and acclaimed playback singer says she will “continue to sing until her last breath.” “Even today, I feel like a student of music. I have so much to learn when I compare myself to the great musicians of our country. I will sing until my last breath. There is no retirement for an artist,” Mangeshkar said in an interview. She was born in 1929 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Mangeshkar moved to Mumbai, Maharashtra with her family and four siblings Meena Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar in 1945.

After recording her first Hindi song for a film titled Aap Ki Seva Mein in 1947, she gained prominence when, at the age of 20, she regaled audiences with Aayega Aanewala in the film Mahal two years later. In a career spanning 75 years, she has recorded more than 30,000 songs in 35 Indian and foreign languages including Malaysian, English, and Nepalese, and earned a Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in the process. But remind her about her achievements, and she shrugs it off with habitual modesty. Nearly 60 biographies have been written about the legendary singer, but she has not authored any herself.