Patients at a COVID ward cheers up a woman who misses nikah ceremony…Watch video!!!

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has destroyed the marriage plans of several people, inmates of a Covid care centre in Kerala got together to give a surprise for a woman who could not attend her nikah ceremony after testing positive for coronavirus. Despite the bride testing Covid positive, her family decided to go ahead with the wedding and not postpone it.

In a video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the bride can be seen celebrating with other patients at a Covid care centre in Mattanchery, Ernakulam. Some patients also danced around her to cheer her up.

Watch the video here:

The video shows patients taking turns to dance around the bride while singing the song ‘Vadakkele pathoone‘ from the film Parava. The video concludes with all of them coming together and clicking a selfie.