Police arrests gang of inter-state fraudsters

Police had arrested a gang of inter-state fraudsters. The Rajasthan police had arrested 11 members of the gang from Bharatpur. The gang members cheated people posing as Army officials.

Police had also seized Rs 2.63 lakh in cash, a car, 19 mobile phones, 16 ATM cards, 19 bank passbooks, eight cheque books and 200 fake army gate passes from their possession. The arrested men are from Padla, Kavan Ka Bas, Hingota, Samvler and other villages in Bharatpur.

“These people offered vehicles for sale through online platforms. They made fake Indian Army identity cards and gate passes to lure people. They also posted their photos in army uniform. They called people using SIM cards procured with fake documents and switched them off after prospective buyers had deposited money in their account,” said superintendent of police in Bharatpur .

The gang has committed crimes in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.