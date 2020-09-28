Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended higher.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 37,981.63 higher by 592.97 points or 1.59%. NSE Nifty settled trading at 11,227.55 up by 177.30 points or 1.60%.

Also Read: Alapan Bandopadhyay appointed as new chief secretary

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma , Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Grasim Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The top losers in the market were Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Wipro and Infosys .

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 1,927 shares closed higher while 757 ended lower on the BSE.