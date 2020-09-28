Study says watching cute animals can reduce your stress levels!!! See some cute animals here…

The study, led by the University of Leeds in conjunction with Tourism Western Australia had declared they were feeling stressed at work. Heart rate and blood pressure were monitored to consider the physiological impact of seeing the content, while a ‘state-trait anxiety inventory’ was used for psychological analysis. It was revealed that the average group blood pressure fell from 136/88 to 115/71 during the session, while one participant’s heart rate fell from 90bpm to 68 bpm – a 24.4 percent drop in just 30 minutes. Anxiety levels within the group, meanwhile, reduced by an average of 35 percent, with some individuals experiencing a fall of almost 50 percent.

Dr. Andrea Utley, a researcher involved in the study, said: ‘It was clear that students were anxious ahead of their exams, with heart rates and blood pressure for most participants mildly elevated before our session took place. Indeed, in some individuals, heart rate and blood pressure were even higher, indicating a higher level of stress for those participants. It was established that content showing human interaction with animals was the most stress-reducing aspect of the study, suggesting that seeing cute and cuddly creatures like quokkas in the wild could offer even greater benefits. The University of Leeds will also be offering students the opportunity to watch the cute animal content in a controlled environment before exams. The huge improvement seen in the mood and health of the participants is remarkable and a clear sign that wildlife experiences are important for our wellbeing.