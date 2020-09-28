UAE issues new travel rules

New travel rules has been issued in UAE. The Abu Dhabi Media Office has issued the new travel guidelines to all for international travellers wishing to enter the emirate.

“The Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Committee requires international travellers to the Emirate to disclose date of entry into the country at check points designated for international travellers at all ports, and to adhere to approved quarantine guidelines”, tweeted Abu Dhabi Media Office .

Also Read: 1200 prisoners test COVID-19 positive