‘Why do you do this? Please stop the fake propaganda .. ’ SPB’s son Charan

Chennai:- ‘Why do you do this. Please stop the fake propaganda. ‘This is the request from SPB’s son Charan on the official page of SPB. The false propaganda was so strong that the SPB’s body was delayed due to non-payment at the hospital and was eventually released after the Vice President’s intervention. Charan came out against this.

He makes it clear that the spread is false and has no basis. ‘He has been undergoing treatment at SPB Hospital since last month. Bills have been paid since then. But some are spreading that, eventually they ran out of money to pay the bill and asked the Tamil Nadu government for help but they did not. Then they approached the Vice President and he intervened and the body was released. This is all fake. The hospital authorities looked at his father with such concern. Please stop such false propaganda .’- Charan pleads.