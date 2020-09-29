DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

An under-construction building collapsed in Gujarat, 3 dead

Sep 29, 2020, 09:33 am IST

Gujarat:-An under-construction building collapsed in Gujarat’s Vadodara has killed 2 people. The building is located in Bawamanpura. The incident took place last night.  The extensive rescue operation is underway. People living in nearby areas were the first to respond to the situation. A rescue operation is underway. The rescued people have been rushed to a hospital. Locals say the building was originally at least three decades old and undergoing a renovation. More details are awaited.

Earlier this month, three people were killed and eight injured after a residential building collapsed in the Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad.  The building was around 80 years old and four to five families were living there.  Doctors had declared an elderly couple and a 36-year-old woman as brought dead.

 

Tags
Sep 29, 2020, 09:33 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button