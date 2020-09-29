BJP to launch public awareness campaign about agriculture laws

BJP will launch a public awareness campaign about agriculture laws. The 11-day public awareness campaign will begin from September 30. The Rajasthan unit of BJP has announced the campaign named ‘Kisan Kalyan Sampark Abhiyan’ to counter the criticism by opposition parties.

BJP state president Satish Poonia will launch the ‘Kisan Kalyan Sampark Abhiyan’ through Facebook Live.

On October 1, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary will talk about these laws through Facebook Live. Similarly, on October 2, party MPs, former MPs, Kisan Morcha presidents will provide information about these laws. On October 3 MLAs, former MLAs, district presidents, district officials and farmers will talk about these laws through Facebook Live.