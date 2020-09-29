Bollywood actor Soonu Sood wins prestigious award by UN

Bollywood actor Soonu Sood has won a rare and prestigious award. The Bollywood actor has won SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). He has been named for this award for his humanitarian works during the Covid-19 lockdown in India. The award was presented at a virtual ceremony on Monday evening.

“This is a rare honour. A UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognized and awarded feels good. I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals”, said Sonu Sood, on receiving the award.

Also Read: UAE declares 3-day mourning

The actor has helped migrant workers stranded in different parts of country by arranging transportation for them. He also provided free education and medical facilities to young children and has been creating free employment opportunities to the needy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier celebrities like Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman and Priyanka Chopra have been similarly honoured by different UN bodies.