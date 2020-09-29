‘Cosmic Bouquet’; NASA shares fascinating images of cyclones on Jupiter…..

“Jupiter’s roses: A cosmic bouquet just for you,” NASA captioned their Instagram post and shared a composite image. And, it didn’t fail to point out that it is mesmerising. In the caption, NASA further detailed that the swirls of colours spotted are “a rendering of an image” from Juno mission – the space agency’s probe orbiting the planet Jupiter.
“The huge, persistent cyclone found at Jupiter’s north pole is visible at the center of the image, encircled by smaller cyclones that range in size from 2,500 to 2,900 miles (4,000 to 4,600 kilometers). Together, this pattern of storms covers an area that would dwarf the Earth,” they said.
The post further explained that the composite image was created using “data obtained by the JunoCam instrument” by a citizen scientist named Gerald Eichsta?dt. “The greatly exaggerated colour is partially a result of combining many individual images to create this view,” they said.
