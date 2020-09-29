Covid-19 Updates: 27 coronavirus deaths in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 539 new coronavirus cases along with 27 deaths and 696 recoveries has been reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Jeddah reported the highest daily cases with 61, followed by Mecca with 53 and Medina with 46.

Thus the he total number of confirmed infections in Saudi Arabia climbed to 334,187. The overall recoveries stand at 318,542. The recovery rate has reached at 95.31%. The death toll reached at 4,739.

At present there 10,906 active cases in the country in which 1,004 are in critical care .