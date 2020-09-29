DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 587 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

Sep 29, 2020, 11:33 pm IST

The Ministry of Health in Kuwait has   updated that  587 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours along with 538 recoveries and 2 more deaths.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at  104,568. The overall recoveries has reached at  96,049. The death toll stands at 607. There are 127 patients receiving intensive care treatment.

Additional  4,014Covid  tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours. Thus the  total  tests in Kuwait  have reached  at 742,797.

 

