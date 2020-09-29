Covid-19 Updates: 587 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

The Ministry of Health in Kuwait has updated that 587 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours along with 538 recoveries and 2 more deaths.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 104,568. The overall recoveries has reached at 96,049. The death toll stands at 607. There are 127 patients receiving intensive care treatment.

Also Read: BJP to launch public awareness campaign about agriculture laws

Additional 4,014Covid tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours. Thus the total tests in Kuwait have reached at 742,797.