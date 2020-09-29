Covid-19 Updates: 662 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 487 new coronavirus cases , along with 662 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 135 expatriate workers, 343 contacts of active cases, and9 were travel related.

The overall infection tally stands at 69,848. The total number of recoveries stand at 63,549. The death toll stands at 245. 10,557 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on September 28. 5,993 cases are stable out of a total of 6,054 active cases.