Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases crosses 125,000 in Qatar

The total infection tally in Qatar has crossed 125,000 in Qatar. This was announced by the Ministry of Public Health.

222 new coronavirus cases along with 239 recoveries in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No deaths has been reported.

Also Read: Moderate earthquake strikes

The overall infection tally has reached at 125,319.The total recovered cases mounted to 122,448. The death toll is firm at 214.

At present there are 2,871 active cases in which , 431 critical cases and 55 seriously ill patients who are still under intensive care.

5,288additional PCR tests were carried out in Qatar in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of tests in Qatar has rised to 770,213.