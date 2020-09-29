Forex Market: Indian rupee settles lower against US dollar, UAE dirham

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee has slipped down against US dollar and UAE dirham. As per the market experts, the weak performance of Indian share market, and sustained foreign fund outflow has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.78 against the US dollar and settled trading at 73.86, down by 7 paise against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has settled trading at 73.79 against the US dollar on Monday. The UAE dirham is at 20.08 against the Indian rupee.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07% to 94.21.