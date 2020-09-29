‘Fortune in the form of fish’: Woman turns rich overnight after pulling out a giant fish from river

Fortune has blessed an elderly woman in the form of a giant fish. The woman has become rich overnight after she pulled out a giant fish from river. The incident occurred in West Bengal.

As per the reports in Times of India, Pushpa Kar an elderly women residing in Chakphuldubi village on Sagar Island in the southernmost tip of West Bengal has pulled out a 52 kilo fish from the river. The fish which is locally called ‘Bhola fish’ is sold in the local market at a rate of Rs.6200 per kg. Pushpa Kar has admitted that she had received Rs. 3 lakh for the fish.

As per reports, the Organs of this fish such as the blubber are even exported to countries southeast Asia. Dried blubber or Fish Maw can fetch prices Rs. 80,000 per kg or even higher. While some purchase dried blubber for its alleged medicinal values, others prefer Fish Maw soup.