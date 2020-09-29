Google remembers an iconic Indian actress with a special doodle today!!!

Google on Tuesday remembered an iconic Indian actress and dancer Zohra Segal who is India’s first female actor to get recognition globally. The special doodle has her animated picture in a classical dance posture. An artist Parvati Pillai was designed this special doodle. The google doodle blog said, ”Today’s Doodle, illustrated by guest artist Parvati Pillai, celebrates iconic Indian actress and dancer Zohra Segal, one of the country’s first female actors to truly achieve recognition on the international stage. Among Segal’s notable early work was a role in the film “Neecha Nagar“ (“Lowly City”), which was released on this day in 1946 at the Cannes Film Festival. Widely considered Indian cinema’s first international critical success, “Neecha Nagar” won the festival’s highest honor: the Palme d’Or prize. ”

Zohra Segal has received honors like the Padma Shri (1998), the Kalidas Samman (2001), and the Padma Vibhushan (2010). The guest doodle artist Parvati Pillai when asked why this topic meaningful to her, she replied, ”Zohra Sehgal is admired across generations for her acting and loveable personality. She overcame social and cultural stereotypes with her sheer tenacity and infectious passion from a very young age. She is an inspiration not just for women everywhere, but for anyone who wants to follow their own path! I grew up watching her as the evergreen granny and have been enthralled by her love for acting and dancing, especially in her twilight years. She taught me what it meant to be passionate about my work and to never be afraid of new challenges.”