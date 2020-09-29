“If the Constitution is not protected, I have to act”: Governor warns state government

The governor has warned the state government that he will act if the state government is not acting according to the Indian Constitution. Governor warned that he would be forced to “look into Article 154” of the Constitution, as his office has been ignored for long by the State government. Jagdeep Dhankar, the Governor of West Bengal has said this.

“If the Constitution is not protected, I have to act. The office of the Governor has been ignored for long. I will be forced to look into Article 154″, said Governor. “How is such a dismissive statement is given to a constitutional head of the state,” questioned the West Bengal Governor.

“West Bengal has been turned into a police state. A police state is the first enemy of a democracy. Police state and democracy don’t go hand in hand”, he said.

“What is amiss if the Governor wants the DGP to elaborate on the deteriorating law and order in the wake of political violence, political vendetta, ruthless quelling of opposition, incessant extortion by syndicates and frequent hurling of bombs,” he asked.

The Article 154 says the “executive power of the State shall be vested in the Governor and shall be exercised by him either directly or through officers subordinate to him in accordance with this Constitution”.