Kuwait ruler passes away

The ruler of Kuwait has passed away. His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait has passed away passes away.

The emir had been unwell for some time, and had frequently travelled abroad for treatment. Earlier this month, he had returned from the US following a surgery for an undisclosed condition.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn … the death of Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, emir of the State of Kuwait,” said Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah, the minister in charge of royal affairs, in a television broadcast.

Born in 1929, Sheikh Sabah is widely regarded as the architect of modern Kuwait’s foreign policy – having served as foreign minister for nearly 40 years between 1963 and 2003 – when he became prime minister. He became Kuwait’s emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah.

Sheikh Sabah is expected to be succeeded by his half brother, the crown prince Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.