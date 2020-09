A moderate earthquake of has jolted Rajkot district in Gujarat. Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) has informed this. The earthquake measured 4.1 on Richter Scale hit Rajkot on Tuesday at 3:49 pm.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid-19 positive

The epicentre of the tremor, was located 25 kms east-northeast from Upleta town in the district and it was recorded 14.5 kms deep in the earth’s crust.

There were no reports of casualties or damage to property.