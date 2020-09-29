Pakistan army has violated ceasefire along LoC

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) targeting Indian positions in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Mankote sector of Poonch district. Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by India and Pakistan in 1999. A total of 24 civilians were killed and over 100 injured in more than 3,186 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC so far this year. Thousands of people living in villages close to the LoC are living life on the edge as shelling from across the border endangers their lives, livelihood, and agricultural activities.

“Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” army officials said.