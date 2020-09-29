PM Modi condemned the incident of burning a tractor near India Gate!!!

During farm bill protests, the congress members burned a tractor near India Gate in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incident by saying it is an ‘insult’ to set ablaze the goods and equipment that are worshipped by farmers. Defending the agriculture reform in a tweet, PM Modi said, “The central government is giving the farmers their rights but these people have come down to protest. They (Opposition) do not want the farmers of the country to sell their produce in the open market at their desired price.”

He also said that the protestors are now insulting the farmers by setting fire on the goods and equipment that the farmer worships. A tractor was set ablaze near India Gate in Delhi on Monday morning during protests against the controversial farm laws, which have triggered widespread demonstrations across the country. The police removed the tractor after dousing the fire. Nearly 20 people gathered at the central Delhi location and set an old tractor on fire. The protesters had raised pro-Congress slogans. The police are trying to identify those involved. The Punjab Youth Congress live-streamed the protest at India Gate on its official Facebook page. The agriculture bills include – Essential Commodities (Amendment) 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services Act 2020 and the Farmers’ produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020. The government has asserted that these bills will allow farmers to sell their products anywhere they want at a better price. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre’s farm reforms would dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big companies.