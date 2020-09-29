Southern Railway announces special service from Kerala

The Southern Railway has on Tuesday announced speical passenger train service from Kerala. The special passenger train will run between Thiruvananthapuram and New Delhi. The service will start from September 30. This will be a fully reserved daily superfast special train.

The Thiruvananthapuram Central- New Delhi Superfast special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central on September 30 at 11.15 hrs and reach New Delhi at 13.45 hrs on the third day.

The first service from New Delhi will be on October 3, 2020.