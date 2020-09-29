Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended in loss. The domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex has settled trading 8 points lower at 37,973 and Nifty slipped 5 points to close at 11,222.

8 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led .Overall market breadth was negative as 1,434 shares closed lower while 1,181 ended higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Hindalco, UltraTech Cement, Hero MotoCorp, Titan, TCS, Tata Steel and JSW Steel.

The top losers in the market were UPL, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Axis Bank, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, ITC and Grasim Industries.