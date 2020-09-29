DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

“The BJP will perform extremely well and create history in the assembly elections”: BJP national vice president

Sep 29, 2020, 06:11 pm IST

The newly appointed BJP national vice president has claimed that the party will perform extremely well and create history in the assembly elections. Mukul  Roy, the BJP leader from  West Bengal has said this.

“The BJP will perform extremely well and create history in the assembly elections in Bengal (April-May next year). There is only one question on the lips of people, whether democracy will be restored in Bengal,” Roy said to reporters.

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty ends lower 

Roy also claimed that several Trinamool Congress leaders are ready to join the BJP in Purulia.

Tags
Sep 29, 2020, 06:11 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button