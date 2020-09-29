UAE declares 3-day mourning

The UAE government has declared a 3-day mourning. The mourning was announced following the demise of the Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. Flags in the country will be at half-mast during this period.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait has been unwell for some time, and had frequently travelled abroad for treatment. Earlier this month, he had returned from the US following a surgery for an undisclosed condition.