UAE police issues new warning

The UAE police has issued a new warning. The Abu Dhabi police has issued waning for all drivers.

The Abu Dhabi police has warned that tampering, obscuring and altering number plates is against the law and the violators will be face referral to the Public Prosecutor or the vehicle be impounded until release fee of Dh50,000 is paid.

Also Read: Kuwait ruler passes away

“Driving a vehicle bearing a fake or obscured number plate, or making any changes or using them in a way that is inconsistent with the legislation in force and with the knowledge of the driver”, Abu Dhabi police tweeted.