Updated fuel prices for the month of October announced

The updated fuel prices for the month of October has been announced. The national oil company in UAE, Adnoc has announced the fuel prices in UAE for the month of October.

The fuel prices will remain firm for the month of October in UAE.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh1.91 per litre, Special 95 petrol will cost Dh1.80 per litre, while E-Plus will cost Dh1.72 a litre. Diesel will cost Dh2.06 a litre.