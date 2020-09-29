‘We went for compromise talks’: Bhagyalakshmi seeks anticipatory bail

Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi had sought anticipatory bail on the case registered against her for attacking a youtuber. Bhagyalakshmi, women’s activists Sreelekshmi Arackal and Divya Sana had approached the Thiruvananthapuram district principal sessions court seeking anticipatory bail. Vijay P Nair, the accused in the case had also applied for anticipatory bail.

Bhagyalakshmi in her plea submitted in the court has said that she had contacted Vijay P Nair, who had shared abusive videos about feminists and women activists on social media. He asked to reach at the lodge where he resides for a compromise talks.

And as per that she alog with Diya Sana, a native of Vembayam and Sreelekshmi of Kannur had reached there. But at the lodge, without any provocation, he started to abuse and also tried to assault physically. So, anticipatory bail should be granted.

The police had registered cases against Bhagyalakshmi, Diya Sana, and Sreelakshmi Arackal Vijay on Saturday under sections 323(Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 ( Punishment for criminal intimidation), 294b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place,), 452 ( House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 392 ( Punishment for robbery) of Indian Penal Code.

The activists were charged of robbery as they took Vijay’s laptop and hard disk for producing it as proof before the police.