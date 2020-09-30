2-year-old baby girl’s body found dead with multiple stab wounds!!!

Bhopal: The dead body of a 2-day-old girl was found in Bhopal. The girl’s body had 100 stab wounds and it was sent for an autopsy by the local police. As per the police, the girl was delivered at home. The police were informed that a girl was lying next to a temple in front of Saint Thomas School in G Sector, Ayodhya Nagar. The police reached the spot soon after they were informed and noticed that the baby had been wrapped inside a shawl. When the police officials checked the body of the deceased, they noticed that she had 100 stabbing injuries on her chest and back. Following this, the girl’s body was sent for a post-mortem.

The police suspected that the baby had been left next to the temple at night and was injured by an animal. However, the post-mortem of the girl revealed that she had been stabbed several times with a hard-blunt object like a small screwdriver. The police then registered a case of murder and causing the disappearance of evidence against the unidentified accused and started a probe. The unidentified accused has also been booked under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The cops also checked the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the area to identify the persons who abandoned the newborn girl.