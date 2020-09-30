Another minister tests Covid-19 positive

Another minister has been tested positive for Covid-19 in state. Manturam Pakhira, the Sundarbans Affairs Minister in West Bengal was tested positive for coronavirus. Also, Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress leader Soham Chakraborty has been admitted in a hospital after he was tested positive for Covid-19.

Several state ministers, including Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose and Food Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick had earlier tested positive and have since recovered.