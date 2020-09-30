‘Cat Que virus’-New virus from China emerges…Want to know about the virus.. Read more!!!

India is already fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and is the second worst-hit nation globally. It is now facing a threat from another virus known as the Cat Que Virus (CQV), originated from China. Scientists at the ICMR discovered the CQV and have claimed that this specific virus has a potential to cause disease in the country. Cat Que Virus is found in pigs and culex mosquitoes.

The Cat Que virus is a Simbu serogroup virus of the genus Orthobunyavirus. The virus was first isolated in 2004 from mosquitoes during the surveillance of arbovirus activity in acute pediatric encephalitis in northern Vietnam. A study said that anti-SC0806 immunoglobulin M (IgM) and IgG antibodies were found in pigs reared locally, indicating that CQV has formed a natural cycle in the local area. The researchers said the Cat Que virus can cause febrile illnesses (such as fever, headaches, chills, muscle and joint pains), meningitis (inflammation of the meninges), and paediatric encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) in humans.

The ICMR researchers concluded that the presence of CQV IgG antibody in human serum samples and the replication capability of the virus in mosquitoes indicated a possible disease-causing potential of CQV in the Indian scenario. The apex research body noted that domestic pigs are the primary mammalian host of CQV and antibodies against the virus have been reported in swine reared locally in China. The researchers added that the screening of more human and swine serum samples is required as a proactive measure for understanding the importance of this neglected tropical virus.