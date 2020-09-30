Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 87.80 %

The recovery rate has improved to 87.80%. The West Bengal health authority has informed this. The overall infection tally has reached at 2,53,768. The total recoveries has reached at 2,22,805. The death toll has reached at 4,899.

There are 26,064 active cases in the state at present. In the last 24 hours, 43,769 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal .

Also Read: Another minister tests Covid-19 positive

Kolkata witnessed 15 new deaths, 11 fatalities were reported from the North 24 Parganas district, 7 from Nadia, and 5 each from Bankura and South 24 Parganas. The highest 634 new cases were detected in the North 24 Parganas district, while Kolkata reported 608 new infections.