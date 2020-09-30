“Decision by CBI court is a black day for Indian judiciary”: Asaduddin Owaisi’s response to Babari Masjid demolition case

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi has said that thr verdict by the special CBI court in the Babri Masjid demolition case as a ‘black day’ for the Indian judiciary.

Today is a sad day in the history of the Indian judiciary. Now, the court says there was no conspiracy. Please enlighten me, how many days of months of preparations are required to disqualify an action from being spontaneous?”, he said.

Also Read: Indian Rupee gains against US dollar, UAE dirham

“Decision by CBI court is a black day for Indian judiciary because the Supreme Court already said in civil property dispute of the site as ‘an egregious violation of rule of law’ and ‘calculated act of destroying a public place of worship’”, Owaisi added.