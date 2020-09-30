Dubai Health Authority makes important announcement

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has made an important announcement. The DHA has reduced the the rate of nasal swab Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests for Covid-19.

The rate has been reduced to 150 UAE dirhams. But this revised rate will only be applicable to government hospitals.

Private hospitals and clinics will charge not more than Dh250 for the test. DHA had brought down the price of Covid-19 PCR tests to Dh250 for private and public clinics and hospitals on September 13.