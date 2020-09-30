Kuwait cabinet names new Emir

The Cabinet in Kuwait has named the new ruler of the country. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah has been appointed Emir of Kuwait. He has been named the Emir of Kuwait after the passing of the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

Sheikh Nawaf is the half brother of Sheikh Sabah . He was previously the Minister of Defence and the Minister of Interior. Currently, Sheikh Nawaf aged 83 is the oldest Crown Prince in the world.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn in as crown prince in 2006. He was appointed as crown prince as then crown prince Sheikh Sabah was appointed Emir. Sheikh Nawaf was temporarily given some of the Emir’s constitutional duties on July 18 when the Emir was admitted to hospital for medical checks.

Kuwait’s new Emir will be sworn in on Wednesday at 11am local time .

Kuwait Gov't names His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Amir of Nation — Kuwait News Agency – English Feed (@kuna_en) September 29, 2020

Kuwait declared an official mourning for a period of 40 days and the closure of official departments for a period of 3 days .