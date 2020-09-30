Man arrested trying to smuggle gold concealed inside his N-95 mask…

Kozhikode: A man was arrested for attempting to smuggle 40 grams of gold concealed in his N-95 mask in Kerala. The incident took place at the Kozhikode International Airport located in Karipur and the passenger who had flown in from the UAE has been arrested by the Air Intelligence Unit of the Calicut airport. As per reports, the smuggled gold worth Rs 2 lakh was retrieved from the passenger who is a native of Bhatkal in Karnataka and had flown into Kozhikode from Dubai.

Incidents of gold smuggling have been regularly reported from Calicut and Thiruvananthapuram International airports. In early September, another passenger who had flown in from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Karipur, was caught by the Air Intelligence Unit for smuggling gold worth more than 30 lakhs. The smuggled gold was concealed inside a pressure cooker.

Also, Kerala’s ruling party was thrown into a controversy after a high profile case of gold smuggling was exposed amid the pandemic when a diplomatic baggage sent from the UAE was found to have smuggling gold. Several key persons including Minority Affairs minister KT Jaleel were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency for their alleged links to the case. Jaleel was probed about his links with Swapna Suresh, a former employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram and one of the main accused in the case.