NASA prepares astronauts for next moonwalk; Underwater tasks to stimulate Lunar conditions…

NASA who is planning to send humans to the Moon in 2024, has already started preparing astronauts for the challenges that they will face on the lunar surface. The training includes performing tasks underwater in especially built giant pools and using different environments to simulate lunar conditions.

“This early testing will help determine the best complement of facilities for hardware development and requirements for future Artemis training and missions,” said an official from NASA. “At the same time, we are going to be able to gather valuable feedback on spacewalk tools and procedures that will help inform some of the objectives for the missions.”

Astronauts are practicing various tasks, including picking up samples of lunar regolith, examining a lunar lander, and planting an American flag. The tests will inform future mission planning, including how many spacewalks to be conducted during a mission, how long they will be, and how far away from a lander the crew will travel.

Tests are done at Johnson’s rock yard, a large, outdoor test area which simulates general features of the lunar surface, said NASA officials and that the rock yard testing is a critical analog environment for spacewalk tool development and operations.