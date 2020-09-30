Police busts illegal call centre; 2 arrested

The police had busted an illegal call centre. The Kolkata police had arrested two persons in relation with this.

As per police, the arrested were running an illegal call centre by evading the Department of Tele Communication (DoT) gateway while diverting an international phone call to look like a local call.

The accused were identified as Mohit Singh and Mohammed Sadaab. The police had also recovered computer server, a laptop, one switch which was used to land international calls illegally, four mobile phones, several debit cards along with few identity cards and other documents connected with the case.

The accused were booked under Indian Telegraph Act and IPC sections dealing with forgery and cheating. They were produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM Court on Tuesday and has been remanded to police custody for four days.