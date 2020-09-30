Police busts IPL betting racket; 3 arrested

The police had busted a betting racket indulged in Indian Premier League (IPL) betting. The Crime Suspension Team (CST) of Jaipur Police Commissionerate had also arrested 3 persons and recovered 8.20 lakh rupees from them.

Police had also recovered records of transactions worth crore of rupees from a house and 15 kg of silver bricks were seized from their possession. Police has also recovered 14 mobiles, WiFi router, two LED TVs and two laptops .

Also Read: 4-year-old girl burnt alive

The arrested persons were identified as Mahendra Kumar, Siddharth Agarwal and Ashish Agarwal.

Police had registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy) of IPC and under Rajasthan Gambling Ordinance against those arrested persons and searches for other persons involved in betting is still on.