The Railway has announced 4 new trains. The North Western Railway has announced the new trains. The new trains are from Rajasthan to other states.

The new trains announced are Udaipur- Haridwar via Ajmer and Jaipur, Ajmer- Bandra, Jaipur- Udaipur and Bandra – Udaipur. A new train to Mysore from Jaipur will start service from Wednesday.

At present the North Western Railway is operating 19 special trains.